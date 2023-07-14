United Way Invests Over $3 Million into Indian River County

Indian River County - Friday July 14, 2023: The United Way of Indian River County (UWIRC) announced $1,548,990 in funding for local programs and initiatives.

Thirty-four agencies will use the funds awarded to implement programs in the Health, Education, and Financial Stability impact areas. The awards run from July 2023 through June 2025 in a two-year cycle.

The United Way of Indian River County Community Investment for 2023-2024 includes support of programs and initiatives in the following categories.

• Education: $566,612

• Health: $569,862

• Financial Stability: $412,516

Volunteers make all funding decisions in the community and dedicate their time to ensuring donor’s dollars are spent with its citizens in mind, that the community’s main priorities and interests are represented, and that United Way is partnering with effective and goal-driven organizations to build a stronger community.

Funded Partner Agencies

211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast

American Red Cross, South Florida Region

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of St. Lucie, Indian River & Okeechobee Counties, Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County

Camp Haven, Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, Samaritan Center

Childcare Resources of Indian River

Children's Home Society of Florida, Treasure Coast Region

Crossover Mission

Drug Abuse Treatment Association, Inc.

Early Learning Coalition of Indian River, Martin, and Okeechobee Counties, Inc.

Gifford Youth Achievement Center, Inc.

Hibiscus Children's Center, Inc.

Hope for Families Center, Inc.

Indian River County Healthy Start Coalition, Inc.

Literacy Services of Indian River County, Inc.

Mental Health Association in Indian River County

Mental Health Collaborative of Indian River County, Inc.

Pelican Island Audubon Society

Redlands Christian Migrant Association, Inc.

SafeSpace, Inc.

Senior Resource Association, Inc.

Senior Collaborative of Indian River County, Inc.

Substance Awareness Center of Indian River County, Inc.

Suncoast Mental Health Center

The Arc of Indian River County, Inc.

The Learning Alliance, Inc.

Treasure Coast Community Health, Inc.

Treasure Coast Food Bank, Inc.

Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council, Inc.

United Against Poverty, Inc.

Veterans Council of Indian River County, Inc.

Visiting Nurse Association of the Treasure Coast

Youth Guidance Mentoring Program

Additionally, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, United Way of Indian River County was able to provide an additional $1,511,260 in support to the community through cost savings and federal tax refunds:

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

• Refunded Amount- $1,170,700

• Tax Preparation Cost Savings- $340,560

TOTAL 2022-2023 INVESTMENT IN COMMUNITY: $3,060,160

Funds for community partners are raised during United Way of Indian River County’s annual campaign to support three impact areas and generate improved quality of life for our neighbors. Each grant is awarded based on the yearly campaign total, the community goals of UWIRC, and the community’s identified needs.

“Our funded partners are vital to the health and well-being of Indian River County; these programs are vetted and provide high-quality services to those most in need,” said Caryn Toole, Community Impact Committee Chair and United Way Board Member. “Our Citizen's Review Panels are comprised of community volunteers who help hold the agencies accountable and provide much-needed feedback to both the agencies and the United Way staff. Everyone who participates in the process is there to ensure we are good stewards of our donor dollars, and that the process works.”

United Way collaborates with local businesses, government, and nonprofits to meet the most pressing social service issues in Indian River County, large and small. From working to solve over-arching needs such as an aging population to keeping children involved in positive, structured youth activities, United Way has a finger on the pulse of the community. In addition to running a community-wide campaign to raise money for critical human services, the United Way of Indian River County organizes a unique Community Investment Process where over 100 volunteers make decisions on grant applications.