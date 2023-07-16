Fort Pierce Police Department Hosts 5th Annual 'Unity in Our Community' July 19

Fort Pierce - Sunday July 16, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department will host the 5th annual 'Unity in Our Community' this week on Wednesday, July 19.

This is a free family-friendly event that will take place at the Fort Pierce Recreation Center, located at 903 South 21st Street. Its open to the everyone who wants to have fun, and experience fellowship and true community spirit.

'Unity in Our Community' features free food, face painting, K-9 demonstrations, music, a talent spotlight, a photo booth, bounce houses, community fellowship, adult health screenings with local service providers, and more.

FPPD officers and civilian personnel will be on hand to meet and interact with the public in order to strengthen the relationships with citizens and showcase the FPPD motto, “In Honor We Serve.”

If you have questions about thw event, contact Angela Brathwaite at (772) 467-6846 or April Lee at (772) 467-6840.