FWC: Three Florida Lakes Listed in Bassmaster's “Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023”

Florida - Sunday July 16, 2023: Three Florida waterbodies have been listed in Bassmaster's “Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023.”

Bassmaster's annual rankings are highly regarded within the angling community.

The three lakes are:



Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh

Orange Lake

Lake Okeechobee

Fellsmere, Stick Marsh and Kenansville reservoirs, in Indian River County, are all gems for bass fishing enthusiasts. The FWC made major habitat improvements to Fellsmere Reservoir prior to creation of the reservoir and the Stick Marsh is currently undergoing a large-scale habitat enhancement project by FWC and partners. The FWC recognizes the significance of these resources and remains dedicated to sustainable fishing opportunities for future generations.

Orange Lake, in Alachua and Marion counties, has long been recognized as a hotspot for bass fishing. Its fertile waters and diverse habitat provide an ideal environment for largemouth bass, making it a favorite among local and visiting anglers. The FWC continues to work closely with partners and stakeholders to enhance Orange Lake's fisheries and maintain its standing as a premier fishing destination.

Lake Okeechobee once again earned a place on Bassmaster's prestigious list. As Florida's largest lake, Lake Okeechobee has unparalleled bass fishing opportunities. The FWC is committed to managing this iconic waterbody, using science-based practices to maintain its ecological balance and ensure a legendary fishing experience.

These lake have "captured the attention of anglers and fishing enthusiasts across the nation," states a release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), adding that the recognition solidifies "Florida's reputation as a premier bass fishing destination."

“We take a tremendous amount of pride in managing our freshwater fisheries. The recognition of multiple Florida waterbodies in the Best Bass Lakes is a testament to our commitment to preserve the well-being of our aquatic ecosystems while promoting recreational fishing in Florida,” said Roger Young, FWC Executive Director.

Additionally, Florida lakes made a good showing in the Best Bass Lakes 2023: Southeastern as Fellsmere Reservoir, Orange Lake, Lake Okeechobee, Lake Toho, Lake Seminole (Jackson/Gadsden counties), Lake Placid, Lake Panasoffkee, Lake Istokpoga and Lake Rousseau are all featured on the list.

To maximize the enjoyment of these outstanding bass fishing destinations, the FWC encourages all anglers to familiarize themselves with local fishing regulations, including bag and size limits, licensing requirements, and any specific guidelines pertaining to each waterbody. Anglers looking to document their catch of a trophy bass; win prizes, including an annual free boat drawing; and contribute to fisheries research, should register for TrophyCatch, the FWC’s bass fishing angler recognition and citizen science program.

For more information on Florida's freshwater fishing opportunities and the FWC's conservation efforts, visit MyFWC.com/Freshwater.