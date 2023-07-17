Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing in Martin County Wednesday and Thursday
Martin County - Monday July 17, 2023: Brightline will resume 110 mph testing of its high speed passenger train on Wednesday and Thursday of this week in Martin County.
The testing will include multiple railroad crossings and will result in additional wait times at railroad crossings. Flaggers will be present at every railroad crossings where ACTIVE high-speed testing is under way.
The testing also includes crossing the St. Lucie River railroad draw-bridge. One to two passenger trains will be passing over the bridge every hour.
During the testing period Wednesday July 19 and Thursday July 20, Brightline will post a bridge monitor at the St. Lucie River bridge to communicate with mariners via VHF-FM Channel 9.
Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement agencies through the testing areas.
Martin County – Railroad Crossings
Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 110 mph, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, with a backup workday of Thursday, July 20.
- SR A1A
- Monterey Rd.
- Indian St. (SR A1A)
- Seaward St.
- Salerno Rd. (CR 722)
- Broward Ave.
- Cove Rd. (SR A1A)
- SR A1A
IMPORTANT SAFETY REMINDERS:
- Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks
- Never go around crossing gates
- Don’t try to beat a train
- Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing
- Look, Listen, Live
Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists:
- Stay alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings
- Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction
- Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life
The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.
You can also view Brightline’s safety materials at:
- Download Brightline safety messages to share on your social media channels.
- Visit Brightline’s new safety website, download the safety PSA and take the virtual safety pledge today.