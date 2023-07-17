PSLPD: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Friday Night

Port St. Lucie - Friday July 15, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday night, July 14.

It happened at the intersection of SW Port St. Lucie Blvd and SW Aster Road. PSLPD got the call at 10:16 p.m.

PSLPD Sergeant John Dellacroce reports that a Suzuki Sportbike traveling east on PSL Blvd struck a Ford Explorer that was turning west onto PSL Blvd from SW Aster Road.

The 38-year-old motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford Explorer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.