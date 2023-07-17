Recreational & Commercial Blue Crab Traps Can Be Placed Back in Southwest Florida Waters Today, July 17

Florida - Monday July 17, 2023: Recreational and commercial blue crab traps can be placed back in southwest Florida waters starting Monday, July 17, two days early. The original date for lifting the closure was Wednesday July 19.

This most recent closure period was the second of three west coast regional closures in 2023. This closure period was previously waived for Collier, Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties by Executive Order for the 2023 calendar year.

There are six regional 10-day blue crab trap closure period, three in even-numbered years on the east coast and three in odd-numbered years on the west coast.

The final closure for this year is for state waters from Hernando through Wakulla counties, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay, which will close to blue crab traps on July 20-29.

The blue crab trap closure period includes state waters from shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways, of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Lost and abandoned blue crab traps are a problem in the blue crab fishery because they can continue to trap crabs and fish when left in the water. They can also be unsightly in the marine environment, damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters on the water.

FWC /

Blue Crab traps must have bycatch reduction devices

In addition, since, March 1, 2023, recreational blue crab traps must have bycatch reduction devices installed on trap throats or trap throats must meet new size and construction requirements. This proposal is part of a larger approach to prevent further decline of Diamondback Terrapins.

Registration required

Recreational fishers age 16 and older (including those normally exempt from needing a license) are required to complete an online, no-cost recreational blue and stone crab trap registration before using blue or stone crab traps.

To register, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and add the Recreational Blue Crab Trap Registration or the Recreational Stone Crab Trap Registration to your account.

Upon completion, each person will receive unique trap registration numbers that must be included on each trap along with the owner’s full name and address. Registration numbers for blue crab traps will begin with the letter “B”; registration numbers for stone crab traps will begin with the letter “S”.” This information must be legible and must be permanently attached to each trap.

This no-cost registration will allow FWC to collect important information about these recreational fisheries needed for future stock assessments and management decisions.

Traps must be registered annually but unique registration number will not change year-to-year.

For more information regarding the FWC’s trap-retrieval program, blue crab trap closure dates, regulations and cleanup events, go to MyFWC.com/Fishing (click on “Saltwater Fishing,” then “Trap Retrieval/Debris Removal”).

For additional information, contact the FWC’s trap-retrieval coordinator, Pamela Gruver, at 850-487-0554.