Brightline to Resume 110 MPH Testing in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties "As Soon as Friday"
Treasure Coast - Tuesday July 18, 2023 - Brightline says it will resume testing its passenger trains at speeds up to 110 mph in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties as soon as Friday, July 21. The testing may run through next week Wednesday, July 26.
The testing area will include multiple railroad crossings and drivers can expect additional wait times at those crossing.
Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement in the testing areas and flaggers will be present at each of the railroad crossings where high-speed testing is under way.
Indian River County – Railroad Crossings
Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 110 mph, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Main St.
- Sebastian Blvd. (CR 512 WB)
- Fellsmere Rd. (CR 512 EB)
- Old Dixie Hwy.
- Schumann Dr.
- 99th St. (Vickers Rd.)
- Barber St./Stratton St.
- Wabasso Rd. (CR 510)
- 77th St. (Hobart Rd.)
- 69th St. (N. Winter Beach)
- S. Winter Beach Rd. / 65th St. (CR 632)
- Hawks Nest Golf Course
- 53rd St.
- 49th St.
- 45th St. (CR 702)
- 43rd St.
- 41st St. (CR 630)
- 32nd St. (Aviation Blvd.)
- 26th St.
- 14th St.
- 23rd St.
- 21st St.
- 20th St. (SR 60W)
- 19th Pl. (SR 60E)
- 16th St.
- 12th St.
- Glendale Rd./8th St. (CR 612)
- 1st St.
- Oslo Rd. (SR 606)
- 20th Pl. (Highland Dr.)
St. Lucie County – Railroad Crossings
- Harbor Branch Rd. (Indian River Rd.)
- Wilcox Rd.
- Michigan St.
- Rouse Rd.
- Torpey Rd.
- Milton Rd.
- Chamberline Blvd.
- St. Lucie Lane
IMPORTANT SAFETY REMINDERS
- Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks
- Never go around crossing gates
- Don’t try to beat a train
- Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing
- Look, Listen, Live
Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists
- Stay alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings
- Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction
- Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life
The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.
Brightline’s safety materials are available at the following links:
- Download Brightline safety messages to share on your social media channels.
- Visit Brightline’s new safety website, download the safety PSA and take the virtual safety pledge today.