Brightline to Resume 110 MPH Testing in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties "As Soon as Friday"

Treasure Coast - Tuesday July 18, 2023 - Brightline says it will resume testing its passenger trains at speeds up to 110 mph in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties as soon as Friday, July 21. The testing may run through next week Wednesday, July 26.

The testing area will include multiple railroad crossings and drivers can expect additional wait times at those crossing.

Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement in the testing areas and flaggers will be present at each of the railroad crossings where high-speed testing is under way.

Indian River County – Railroad Crossings

Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 110 mph, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Main St.

Sebastian Blvd. (CR 512 WB)

Fellsmere Rd. (CR 512 EB)

Old Dixie Hwy.

Schumann Dr.

99 th St. (Vickers Rd.)

St. (Vickers Rd.) Barber St./Stratton St.

Wabasso Rd. (CR 510)

77 th St. (Hobart Rd.)

St. (Hobart Rd.) 69 th St. (N. Winter Beach)

St. (N. Winter Beach) S. Winter Beach Rd. / 65 th St. (CR 632)

St. (CR 632) Hawks Nest Golf Course

53 rd St.

St. 49 th St.

St. 45 th St. (CR 702)

St. (CR 702) 43 rd St.

St. 41 st St. (CR 630)

St. (CR 630) 32 nd St. (Aviation Blvd.)

St. (Aviation Blvd.) 26 th St.

St. 14 th St.

St. 23 rd St.

St. 21 st St.

St. 20 th St. (SR 60W)

St. (SR 60W) 19 th Pl. (SR 60E)

Pl. (SR 60E) 16 th St.

St. 12 th St.

St. Glendale Rd./8 th St. (CR 612)

St. (CR 612) 1 st St.

St. Oslo Rd. (SR 606)

20th Pl. (Highland Dr.)

St. Lucie County – Railroad Crossings

Harbor Branch Rd. (Indian River Rd.)

Wilcox Rd.

Michigan St.

Rouse Rd.

Torpey Rd.

Milton Rd.

Chamberline Blvd.

St. Lucie Lane



IMPORTANT SAFETY REMINDERS



Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks

Never go around crossing gates

Don’t try to beat a train

Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing

Look, Listen, Live

Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists



Stay alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings

Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life



The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

Brightline’s safety materials are available at the following links:

