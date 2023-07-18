IRC Sheriff Deputy Rescues Two Dogs from Burning RV Home

IRCSO /

Indian River County - Tuesday July 18, 2023: Indian River County sheriff Deputy Lilian Santana rescued two dogs from inside a burning RV last week.

On Monday July 10 Deputy Santana responded to a 911 call along with Indian River County Fire Rescue.

Upon arrival they found the RV home, parked in a driveway, fully engulfed in flames.

As Fire Rescue began to douse the fire, Deputy Santana learned from neighbors that the owner of the RV home was away at work and had left his two dogs inside the RV.

Deputy Santana then entered the home, found the two dogs and brought them to safety. The dogs were given oxygen after suffering only minor injuries.

The next day, the RV owner surprised Deputy Santana with a bouquet of flowers to thank her for saving his dogs.