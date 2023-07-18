One Dead in Fatal Fort Pierce Shooting Monday Afternoon

SLCSO /

Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 18, 2023: One person was killed by gunfire in Fort Pierce Monday afternoon and the St. Lucie County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help.

Traffic was closed off for a time along Juanita Avenue between 25th Street and Essex Drive while SLC Detectives investigated the crime scene.

The Sheriff's Office has provided few other details about the killing. The name of the victim and the circumstances of the shooting have not been released. No description of the suspect is available either.

SLC Sheriff Ken Mascara Tuesday announced that detectives have recovered the suspect vehicle used in the shooting. It is a dark gray 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with dark tint and a dent on the driver’s side rear quarter panel. The license plate number is AM99IM.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw this vehicle in the area of Juanita Avenue between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Monday to contact them.

If you have any information, including video footage, you are urged to call Detective Clay Mangrum at 772-370-0021. You can also remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477 (TIPS).

HAPPENING NOW

