Stuart Police Chief: Thoughts on the New Law Allowing Concealed Carry Without a Permit

Stuart - Tuesday July 18, 2023: In an effort to clarify some misconceptions about House Bill 543, the new law that took effect July 1 allow qualified gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli posted the following information on the Department's Facebook page which reads, in part::

Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli:

Our primary responsibility as a police agency is to ensure our communities' safety while respecting the constitutional rights of eligible citizens to keep and bear arms lawfully. Gun owners must understand the significant responsibilities that come with exercising this right.

I fully support responsible gun ownership beyond obtaining a government permit. It begins with comprehensive training on the safe handling, carrying, usage, and storage of firearms. We aim to enable citizens to protect themselves when necessary while prioritizing the safety of their families, the community, and law enforcement.

I strongly encourage all citizens to attend safety courses and participate in supervised proficiency exercises. Additionally, I recommend obtaining a concealed carry permit, as it ensures lawful possession of firearms, eliminates doubts about legality, and provides the added benefit of interstate reciprocity.

It is essential to clarify certain misconceptions about the law.

• This legislation does not authorize open carry of firearms.

• It does not expand eligibility to own firearms.

• Permit carrying in restricted areas such as schools, bars, courthouses, and polling places is still restricted.

• Individuals carrying concealed firearms without a permit must still carry and produce identification upon request from law enforcement officers.

• Private property and business owners retain the right to prohibit concealed carry on their premises.

Our law enforcement officers are trained to assess potential threats daily. Whenever a firearm is involved, their priority is ensuring their safety and the safety of those around them. Law-abiding citizens, whether carrying a firearm with or without a permit, who comply with lawful requests during police encounters are not a cause for concern. Our focus remains on individuals with malicious intentions.

The Stuart Police Department is committed to assisting lawful gun owners with any questions or concerns regarding the proper storage and carrying of firearms. We aim to prevent stolen guns, family violence incidents, suicides, and accidental discharges resulting from improper handling.

We understand the importance of engaging in discussions with our community leaders. It is essential to understand that merely carrying a concealed firearm, with or without a permit, does not automatically constitute suspicious activity. We encourage the prompt reporting of clear and relevant information to facilitate swift and safe responses from law enforcement. Training our officers on these scenarios is a top priority.

As the Chief of the Stuart Police Department, I assure you that we are committed to countering any bias in the enforcement of this law. Our dedication lies in ensuring equal treatment and justice for all our citizens.

-Chief Joseph Tumminelli

