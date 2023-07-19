FDOT: Public Meeting for Rehabilitation of State Road (SR) 70/Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Wednesday July 19, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is holding a public meeting regarding the proposed Resurfacing, Restoration and Rehabilitation (RRR) Project along SR 70/Okeechobee Road from Ideal Holding Road to South Rock Road in St. Lucie County. The public meeting will be offered virtually and in-person.

The virtual public meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. and will consist of a formal presentation followed by an open discussion. To attend from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9121423545628687629.

Participants can also use their phone by dialing in to +1 (213) 929-4231; Access code: 507-223-356.

The in-person public meeting will follow an open house format and will take place on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Hampton Inn located at 1985 Reynolds Drive, Fort Pierce, Florida, 34945. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance.

During the virtual public meeting, comments and questions will be answered in the order received. If your question is not answered during the event, a response will be provided in writing following the meeting. Questions and comments may also be submitted prior to the meeting by emailing the Project Manager.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this public meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 7 days before the meeting by contacting:

FDOT Project Manager, Mr. Humberto Arrieta, P.E., at (954) 777-4152 or in writing at FDOT, 3400 West Commercial Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 or by email at: Humberto.Arrieta@dot.state.fl.us. If you are hearing or speech impaired, contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1 (800) 955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, you may contact: FDOT Project Manager, Mr. Humberto Arrieta, P.E., at (954) 777-4152 or via email at Humberto.Arrieta@dot.state.fl.us.