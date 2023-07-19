Jessica Marra Appointed to Serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court

Florida - Wednesday July 19, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Jessica Marra, of Plantation, to serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Jessica Marra - Marra has been a Partner with Kelley Kronenberg since 2014. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Marra fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patti Henning.

