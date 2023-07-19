Biggest Fentanyl Drug Bust Ever in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday July 19, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro is calling it the biggest fentanyl bust in the city’s history.

The Chief said 43-year-old Radames Guzman, also known as Candy Man, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with 22 drug related crimes.

Among the drugs seized were 10,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of over $300,000.

“This concludes a month-long investigation after detectives received information that Guzman was selling drugs from inside his business known as Exotic Snackz in the 1300 block of SW Gatlin Boulevard."

Chief Del Toro said the business was a false front and investigators believe it was used to launder money as well as sell drugs. “This was a false business, it was obviously a front. Exotic Snackz, there was really nothing in there but about $200 worth of merchandise. So, he was obviously, what appears to us, using it to launder money and different things like that.”

Drugs and weapons seized from Guzman were on display during Chief Del Toro’s news conference, proof he said, that Guzman was a major drug dealer in Port St. Lucie.

"10,000 pills, two and a half pounds of fentanyl. We haven’t seen that level of seizure within our community, especially in the city of Port St. Lucie. So, he’s definitely a top player here.”

Click on this link to see the news conference: https://fb.watch/lT-ENzcAtg/.