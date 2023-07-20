Antonio Jennings Wanted on Allegations of Assaulting a Pregnant Woman and Strangulation

Fellsmere Police Department / Antonio Latayio Jennings

Fellsmere - Wednesday July 19, 2023: The Fellsmere Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Antonio Latayio Jennings.

He is wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant person, tampering with a witness/victim/informant, and battery by strangulation. Jennings is also wanted by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office for identical charges involving a separate incident.

Jennings is 50 years old, 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He may be driving a 2000 Ford F350 "dually" pick-up truck, white in color.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fellsmere Police Department at 571-1360 or dial 911.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477