FHP and FDOT Announce “Operation Southern Slow Down”

Florida - Thursday July 20, 2023: The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has launched “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The aim is to convince drivers to slow down.

All five states and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a week-long speed enforcement campaign. FHP will specifically focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s interstate corridors.

Preliminary data from the FLHSMV shows more than 13296 crashes in 2022 in Florida involving speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding contributed to 10.5 % of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 368 fatalities.

The Florida campaign is being conducted by the FLHSMV's Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) division, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

“The Florida Highway Patrol will be working with our many dedicated law enforcement partners toward providing highway safety,” said Colonel Gary L. Howze, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Your FHP Troopers will be on patrol monitoring traffic for hazardous drivers and enforcing traffic laws along Florida’s state highways in support of Operations Southern Slowdown.”

“When motorists make the decision to engage in dangerous speeds on our roadways, they needlessly place themselves and other road users at risk of deadly outcomes,” said Will N. Watts, Jr., P.E., FDOT Assistant Secretary for Engineering and Operations, and the Florida Governor’s Representative for Highway Safety. “FDOT remains committed to achieving its target of zero fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways, and we are proud to join transportation and law enforcement partners across the state – and our neighboring southern states— in the Operation Southern Slow Down effort. Together, we can help get everyone home safely.”

As you travel, here are some tips to stay safe on Florida’s roadways this summer:



Anticipate increased traffic during peak travel periods. Plan ahead and give yourself ample drive time.

Buckle up and make sure all passengers are buckled up the entire trip.

Slow down in construction zones. Keep in mind that construction increases during the summer season.

No matter how eager you are to reach your destination, speeding and driving aggressively is dangerous. Stay patient and give other road users plenty of space.

If you observe aggressive driving, do not engage with the other driver. Dial *FHP (*347) or 911 for local law enforcement.