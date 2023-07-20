NHC: Tropical Wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Not Given Much Chance of Development

Florida - Thursday July 20, 2023: The National Hurricane Center is not giving a tropical wave in the far eastern tropical Atlantic much chance of development. The system was identified by the NHC website Wednesday and the outlook has not changed. It is still given only a 20% chance of devemopment within the next seven days.

Tropical Wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is currently interacting with the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

The combination of these features is producing an elongated area of showers and thunderstorms over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. While dry air to the north may prevent significant organization during the next couple of days, environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development this weekend as the system moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.