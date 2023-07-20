Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force Shuts Down Drug House, 3 Arrested

Okeechobee County - Thursday July 20, 2023: The Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force has arrested three men on multiple drug charges. In custody are 44-year-old Lavoski Jackson, 51- year-old Terry T. Moore, and 46-year-old Henry Futch.

The trio were arrested last Thursday, July 13, when Task Force members, along with the Sheriff's Special Response Team, and agents from the DEA and Homeland Security, executed a probable cause narcotics search warrant on Apt. #6 at 656 N.E. 13TH Ave. Okeechobee.

A release from the Sheriff's office states that Jackson was the target of the the investigation. He has 42 felony arrests and 14 felony convictions. He was taken into custody just outside the apartment. He has been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in MDPV, and Trafficking in Hydromorphone

Moore and Futch were arrested inside the apartment.

Moore has 28 felony charges and 16 felony convictions on various charges including burglary, robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm, false imprisonment, resisting arrest without violence, battery on correction staff, lewd and lascivious, and numerous narcotic-related charges. Moore is also a registered sexual offender. He was arrested for Trafficking of Hydromorphone, Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell, and Possession of MDPV with intention to sell.

Futch has been arrested here in Florida and Kentucky for burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated battery with a weapon, disorderly conduct, and other drug-related charges. He has six felony charges and numerous misdemeanor charges, but no felony convictions at this time. He was arrested for Trafficking of Hydromorphone, Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell, and Possession of MDPV with intention to sell.

Inside the apartment investigators found assorted amounts of cocaine, Molly, also known as MDPV, Dilaudid or Hydromorphone, and drug paraphernalia, ziplock baggies, U.S. currency and digital scales.

All three are currently in the Okeechobee County Detention Facility.

All three men are now being held in the Okeechobee County Detention Facility.