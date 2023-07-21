NWS: Excessive Heat Advisory in Effect Until 7 p.m. This Evening

Treasure Coast - Friday July 21, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee counties for this afternoon due to increasing dewpoints that will raise the heat index above 108.

The warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening, Friday July 21.

If you will be engaged in any outdoor activity this afternoon, be sure to protect yourself from the heat as well as the sun. Wear protection, including a hat and sunscreen. Remain well-hydrated, and take frequent indoor rest breaks as needed, preferably in an air conditioned room.

Also, NEVER leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended for ANY length of time!

Issued: 2023-07-21 11:57:00 EDT — expiring: 2023-07-21 19:00:00 EDT

Okeechobee-coastal Indian River-coastal Saint Lucie-coastal Martin-inland Indian River-inland Saint Lucie-inland Martin-including the cities of Basinger, Fort Drum, Okeechobee, Sebastian, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Port Saint Lucie, Hobe Sound, Jensen Beach, Stuart, Fellsmere, Tradition, Saint Lucie West, and Indiantown.

The heat advisory is in effect until 7 pm EDT this evening.

* What...heat index values up to 110 expected.

* Where...Okeechobee, coastal Indian River, coastal Saint Lucie, coastal Martin, inland Indian River, inland Saint Lucie and inland Martin counties.

* When...until 7 pm EDT this evening.

* Impacts...hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Precautionary/Preparedness actions - drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. heat stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1.