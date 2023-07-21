Port Saint Lucie Native Kayla Carr Serving Aboard the USS Winston S. Churchill

Port St. Lucie - Friday July 21, 2023: Port Saint Lucie native Kayla Carr is serving aboard USS Winston S. Churchill, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida.

Carr is a 2015 graduate of St. Lucie West Centennial High School. She joined the Navy five years ago and now serves as a Petty Officer 2nd Class.

“I joined the Navy to travel the world,” said Carr. "I have seen 16 countries.”

Serving in the Navy means Carr is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy. "The Navy is here to protect our values and freedom," said Carr.

Carr says she relies on the skills and values she learned growing up in Port Saint Lucie. “Growing up, I learned quitting isn't an option,” said Carr. "You can change your route, but never change the end goal.” These lessons have helped her in the Navy.

Carr is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible. “I would like to thank my family for always supporting me and my goals,” said Carr. "“I am the first female in my family to join the military,” added Carr. "I love that I can be a positive role model for my younger siblings.”

The USS Winston S. Churchill

The USS Winston S. Churchill is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Winston S. Churchill. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.