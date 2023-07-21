Registration Now Open for the IRC Sheriff's 63rd Citizen's Academy

Indian River County - Friday July 21, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting registrations for its 63rd Citizen’s Academy Class.

The Citizen's Academy is an educational and informative 13-week program that provides an overview of the local criminal justice system at work. It offers the community a better understanding of how law enforcement and the public can work together to prevent crime, while also gaining a greater perspective, respect, and appreciation for the challenges and decisions law enforcement officers face daily in safeguarding our community.

The program begins on Wednesday, August 16th. Class size is limited.

You can register at: www.IRCSheriff.org/citizens-academy.

Those who participate in our Citizen's Academy will attend dynamic sessions with instruction by court judges, state attorneys, public defenders, as well as members from all divisions within the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Students will tour the courthouse, jail, 911 center, and the special operations section. Some of the most popular sessions include a hands-on K-9 demonstration and S.W.A.T. presentation.

The Citizen's Academy is free of charge and will meet for three hours each Wednesday night from 6 pm to 9 pm.