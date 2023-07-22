St. Lucie County Invites Affordable Housing Developers Seeking a Local Government Contribution 

St. Lucie County - Saturday July 22, 2023: St. Lucie County is inviting affordable housing developers seeking a local government contribution towards Request for Application No. 2023-205 issued by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to contact St. Lucie County Housing Manager Jennifer Hance at 772-462-1777 or hancej@stlucieco.org before Monday, July 31.

Request for Application No. 2023-205 is open to applicants proposing the development of affordable, multifamily housing for families and the elderly utilizing State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) funding as gap funding in conjunction with (i) tax-exempt bond financing, (ii) non-competitive housing credits, and, if applicable, (iii) the National Housing Trust Fund.

The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners has adopted Housing Affordability and Workforce Housing as one its priorities in the development of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The Florida Housing Finance Corporation was created by the state Legislature more than 40 years ago to assist in providing a range of affordable housing opportunities for residents that help make Florida communities great places in which to live, work and do business.

For more information about the Florida Housing Corporation and the Request for Application No. 2023-205, please visit: www.floridahousing.org.