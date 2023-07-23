Port Saint Lucie Native Jake Baker Serving with U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 40

Port St. Lucie - Sunday July 23, 2023: Port St. Lucie native Jake Baker is serving with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 40, based out of Mayport, Florida.

Baker is a 2015 graduate of Treasure Coast High School. He joined the Navy seven years ago and he is now a Petty Officer 2nd Class.

Today, Baker relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Port Saint Lucie to succeed in the military. “I joined the Navy for the benefits and opportunities the military provides,” he said. “Growing up, I learned to treat everyone with respect and to treat people how you want to be treated."

Baker is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible. “I would like to thank my wife, Kaitlyn, and my daughter, Aspen, for always keeping me grounded,” added Baker. "I would also like to thank everyone in my chain of command for supporting me and making me the sailor I am today."

The primary mission of Baker's squadron is to conduct sea control operations in open-ocean and coastal environments. This includes hunting for submarines, searching for surface targets over the horizon and conducting search and rescue operations.

HSM 40 flies the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. The MH-60R is a twin-engine helicopter used for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, drug interdiction, anti-ship warfare, cargo lift, and special operations, according to Navy officials.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as "The First Six," earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.