32-Year-Old Sean Simon of Vero Beach Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

Port St. Lucie - Monday July 254, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) have a arrested 32-year-old Sean Simon of Vero Beach on multiple drug charges.

PSLPD Special Investigations Division Detectives apprehended Simon last Friday evening. During his arrest he attempted to throw away bags of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a release from PSLPD.

Detectives charged Simon with 4 counts of trafficking in fentanyl, 3 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, 4 counts of drug paraphernalia and 4 counts of use of a 2 way communication device to facilitate a felony.

He is now confined at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $433,000 bond.