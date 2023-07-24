CareerSource: June Employment Report

Treasure Coast - Monday July 24, 2023: The June unemployment rate along the Treasure Coast stood at 3.4% in June, point-3% higher than the 3% state average.

The 3.4% June unemployment rate for the three counties of Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River amounts to 10,620 unemployed residents. That is point-2% lower than the 3.6% of residents who were unemployed in June of last year.

The Treasure Coast labor force stands at 310,201, up by 10,045, or a 3.3% increase since last year.

Education and hospitality services saw the largest employment gains. The construction trades lost 100 jobs since last year.

