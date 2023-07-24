Five Juveniles Charged with a Series of Car Burglaries and a Car Theft in Hobe Sound

Martin County - Monday July 24, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Road Patrol, K-9, and Aviation Units, along with FHP, five juveniles have been arrested in connection with a rash of car burglaries and a stolen vehicle in Hobe Sound.

Alert residents notified MCSO dispatch of a suspicious vehicle and called 9-1-1. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled. A short time later the vehicle was forced to stop and the juveniles ran off on foot and were later apprehended.

Detained were a 16-your old boy, two 15-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old- girl. They came from Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise, West Park, and Fort Lauderdale.

All 5 juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

A search of the stolen vehicle revealed a stolen Glock 17 which was confirmed by one of the juveniles as stolen from a vehicle. Also found was a black ski mask and 3 window punches.

They have been charged with grand theft auto, burglary to vehicles, as well as misdemeanor charges. In addition, one of the 15 year-olds was charged with a felony warrant out of Broward County.