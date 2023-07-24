Donate
Former Okeechobee High School Teacher Accused of Sexual Activity With a Minor Arrested

WQCS | By WQCS
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
Okeechobee County - Monday July 24, 2023: A former Okeechobee High School teacher, accused of having sex with a minor, has been arrested.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office reports that 31-year-old Omar Ayala was arrested Monday morning in Orlando on an Okeechobee County Warrant. He was picked up after arriving at the Orlando Airport on a flight from Mexico.

Omar Ayala was wanted on one count of Sexual activity with a minor when the offender was 24 years of age or older, and the victim was 16 or 17 years old.

The OCSO thanked Homeland Security and the US Customs and Border Protection for making the arrest possible.

