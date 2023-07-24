Harbor Branch Study Underscores the Need to End Skeptic Tank Use and Convert to Sewer Systems

Treasure Coast - Monday July 24, 2023: A new study has concluded that sewage, not fertilizer run-off, is the primary polluter of the Indian River Lagoon, underscoring the need for converting from skeptic tank use, to sewer systems.

The study was led by Dr. Brian LaPointe at Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce. He began his research in 2011 to assess the effectiveness of fertilizer bans. It is the first Indian River wide study of the nutrient content in the Lagoon water, from the New Smyrna inlet in the north to the Jupiter Inlet in the south. “We had 20 sites spanning that 156-mile length of the Lagoon where we looked at the composition of the water," said Dr. LaPointe.

A key feature of the study, he said was the use of isotopes to identify the source of the nitrogen driving the algae blooms. "What we found was that the nitrogen isotopes went up, they increased, telling us that there was more and more waste-water involved in driving these algae blooms that were causing the catastrophic loss of sea grass that is critical food for the Florida Manatee.”

In particular, the study compared the samples taken before the summer fertilizer black outs went into effect and samples taken after the bans were implemented. “What we found was that the blooms actually got worse through the course of this long-term study, despite these summer blackout ordinances.”

The results, said Dr. LaPointe, are further evidence of the need to end the use of septic tanks and convert to sewer systems along the Lagoon.