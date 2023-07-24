NWS Issues a Heat Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts

NWS Melbourne /

Treasure Coast - Monday July 24, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory has been issued for the Treasure Coast and Space Coasts up to Port Canaveral for Monday afternoon, July 24.

Hot temps and high humidity will create a heat index of up to 110° this afternoon in the advisory area.

The Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 pm EDT this evening.

* What...heat index values up to 110.

* Where ... Okeechobee, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, and southern Brevard counties.

* When...until 7 pm edt this evening.

* impacts...hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Precautions



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat Stroke is an emergency! call 9 1 1