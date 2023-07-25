PSLPD: Ke’Shaun Benjamin Facing 62 Felony Charges

PSLPD /

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 25, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) have arrested 19-year-old Ke’Shaun Benjamin on allegations of burglarizing six vehicles in early June in the area of SE Lennard Road and SE Grand Drive in Port St. Lucie.

Benjamin was taken into custody last week when the PSLPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at his home, following an investigation by the PSLPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Inside his home police recovered a large number of stolen credit cards, identification cards and electronic devices stolen from burglaries in Port St. Lucie and Broward County. Authorities are working to identify all the victims and return the stolen items.

Benjamin, who recently moved to Port St. Lucie from Broward County, is now facing 62 charges including burglary, possession of stolen credit cards, fraud, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Benjamin is now confined at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $325,000 bond.