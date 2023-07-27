Michael White Appointed to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees

Florida - Thursday July 27, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Michael White to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees.

Michael White - White, of Tallahassee, is the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Indelible Solutions. He was previously a Professional Account Specialist at the Florida Department of Education and the Department of Financial Services. White, a finalist for the 2023 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.