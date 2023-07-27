PSLPD: Catalytic Converter Thefts on the Rise Again

PSLPD /

Port St. Lucie - Thursday July 27, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is reporting yet another increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Over the past month there have been 12 thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in business and public parking lots.

The thefts occurred primarily in the overnight hours.

Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and have become a target for thieves because of the price of the precious metals contained in the devices.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department reminds residents to protect your catalytic converter from getting stolen. They suggest painting it a bright color, engraving your VIN number on the converter, or parking in a well-lit area.