SLCSO: John Lester Cowart Charged With Trafficking in Fentanyl and MDPV

SLCSO / Fentanyl

St. Lucie County - Friday July 28, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO) detectives have arrested 52-year-old John Lester Cowart, of Port St. Lucie, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in MDPV, and driving on a suspended license.

Cowart was arrested at Thursday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. after SLCSO detectives executed a traffic stop near the 2800 block of Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

According to a release from the SLCSO, Cowart had 31 grams of fentanyl and 58 grams MDPV in his possession at the time of his arrest. He was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail where he is being held on a $70,250 bond.

"With recent seizures of fentanyl, 31 grams of fentanyl does not seem like much; however, 31 grams of fentanyl is 31,000 milligrams and dependent on body size and tolerance to the drug, only 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. "This seizure prevented up to 15,500 deaths in our community. We remain steadfast in pursuing the dealers who are dealing death to our loved ones and community."