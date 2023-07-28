William Colon Accused of Stealing a Truck from Bar Parking Lot; Said He Needed a Ride Home

Port St. Lucie - Friday July 28, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested 31-year-old William Colon of Port St. Lucie on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.

According to a release from PSLPD, a woman called 911 at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night to report her truck had been stolen.

Officers responded to a bar in the 900-Blk of SW Gatlin Blvd. where they were told that a man had taken a set of keys that were on a table at the bar, then he'd gone outside to the parking lot where he located the Chevy pickup and drove off.

The vehicle was later seen traveling on US 1 and PSLPD officers pulled it over. The driver, identified as William Colon, told the officers that he stole the vehicle because he did not have a ride home, and did not want to call Uber.