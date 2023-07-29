Five Appointed to the Florida Rehabilitation Council 

Florida - Saturday July 29, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed the following five people to the Florida Rehabilitation Council.

Lois Darlene Laibl-Crowe - Laibl-Crowe is a Consumer Success Specialist at EmployU. She is the Vice President of the Florida Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind and was previously appointed to serve on the Florida Coordinating Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Laibl-Crowe earned her bachelor’s degree from Saint Leo University and her master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

Matthew Motko - Motko is the Executive Director of ServiceSource. He was previously the Executive Director of the Independent Living Resource Center of Northeast Florida. Motko earned his bachelor's degree in public health from the University of Toledo and his master’s degree in business administration from Tiffin University.

Christopher Romero - Romero is a Student at Florida Atlantic University. He was a Senior Patient Counselor at Community Wellness, a Federal Solutions Consultant at Tanium, and a Clinical Supervisor at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Romero is currently working towards his bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University.

Denis Roy - Roy was previously a Security Guard at Andy Frain Services and a Human Resource Representative with the United States Government. Roy earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Saint Michael’s College.

Matonya “Matti” Wieczorek - Wieczorek is the Director of Employment Services for the Grow Group. She is a member of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority Americans with Disabilities Accessibility Committee and was previously a research interviewer for Neilsen. Wieczorek earned her bachelor’s degrees in psychology and anthropology from the University of South Florida.

