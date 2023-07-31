AAA: Florida Gas Prices Hit a 3-Month High

Florida - Monday July 31, 2023: Florida gas prices surged to their highest levels this summer over the past two weeks, rising nearly 30 cents per gallon.

On Friday, the state average reached $3.67 per gallon. Although that was the highest daily average price since mid-April, it remains below the 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon.

"Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline."

Earlier this month, when gas prices were lower, the U.S. price of oil traded at around $70 per barrel. On Friday, the price of oil settled at $80.58 per barrel.

According to the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), prices are being sent higher by strong economic data, which raises expectations for fuel demand. Additionally, record-breaking heat has led to some refinery outages along the Gulf Coast, leading to reductions in fuel output.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows refinery operations in the Gulf Coast last week at 93.3%. That's down 1.5 percentage points from the previous week and significantly lower than the 97% rate refineries were operating at last year.

Regional Florida Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm-Boca Raton ($3.80), Naples ($3.72), Port St. Lucie ($3.71)

• Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.46), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.52), Panama City ($3.54)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida /

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

