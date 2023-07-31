FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report Through Friday August 4

Treasure Coast - Monday July 31, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million. Completion is expected in fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound and westbound shoulders on SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard are closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

• One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be closed, Sunday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 4, between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway construction and pipe installation. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• The right turn lane on westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway onto northbound 42nd Avenue will be closed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4, for drilled shaft work.

• Advanced Notice: Eastbound and westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue, will be closed to traffic overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 4 for roadway construction and pipe installation work. Sunday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 11 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:

o Small vehicle westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Small vehicle eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:

o Three or more axle truck and trailer eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR 76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR 9/I-95 northbound on ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR 9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Three or more axle truck and trailer westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR 9/I-95 southbound on ramp from High Meadows Avenue, exit SR 9/I-95 at SR 76/SW Kanner Highway (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic on SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

• Advanced Notice: SW Citrus Boulevard at SR 714/SW Martin Highway, will be closed to traffic overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 4 for roadway construction. Sunday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 11 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Detour Information:

o Eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing south on the roadway will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Leighton Farm Avenue, and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Northbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing north on the roadway will be detoured via SW Moore Street, SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SR 714/SW Martin Highway to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

• SW Citrus Boulevard at SR 714/SW Martin Highway, will be closed to traffic overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 23 through Friday, July 28 for roadway construction. Sunday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 4 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Detour Information:

o Eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing south on the roadway will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Leighton Farm Avenue, and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Northbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing north on the roadway will be detoured via SW Moore Street, SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SR 714/SW Martin Highway to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

2. State Road 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing Project

Description: This 1.4-mile resurfacing project from north of Cabana Point Circle to SR 5/U.S. 1 in the City of Stuart began on Monday, July 25, 2022. Project improvements include milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; some minor widening will occur along northbound and southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway; upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; installing sidewalks, signage and pavement markings; upgrading pedestrian lighting at two signalized intersections at SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1; and, upgrading or restoring drainage pipes and replacing sections of the City of Stuart’s watermain at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $5,064,094.62. Completion is expected summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The sidewalk on southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway between SR 5/U.S. 1 and SR 714/Monterey Road is closed through Friday, Aug. 11, to facilitate drainage, lighting, sidewalk, and roadway work. Pedestrians are directed to use the signalized crossings at the intersections of SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1 to access the sidewalk on northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway.

• One southbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the Monterey Road intersection to SR 5/U.S. 1 may be closed around the clock through Friday, Aug. 11, for drainage, lighting, sidewalk, and roadway work.

• One northbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the parking entrance to Water’s Edge Dermatology south of the Monterrey Road intersection to SE Lonita Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, Aug. 11, for traffic management equipment work.

• Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the intersection of Monterey Road to SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed nightly Monday through Friday, through Friday, Aug. 17, from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting, sidewalk, and roadway work.

• One northbound lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from SR 5/U.S. 1 to Monterey Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. as needed from Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 10, for signage installation and roadway asphalt corrections work.

• Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the intersection of Monterey Road and SR 76/Kanner Highway to Culver’s will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 6, for roadway work.

• Beginning at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5, the entrance to Poppleton Creek at southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, for watermain work. Monday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 10 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway traffic will be detoured via SR 714/Monterey Road and SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek entrance at SW Riverview Street.

o Southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway traffic will be detoured via SR 5/U.S. 1 and SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek entrance at SW Riverview Street.

o Southbound SR 5/U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek entrance at SW Riverview Street. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

3. State Road (SR) 5/U.S. 1 Resurfacing Project, from SE Contractors Way to north of SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard

Description: This 5.042-mile resurfacing project began on June 19, 2023. The project improvements on SR 5/U.S. 1 consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway excluding SW Joan Jefferson Way to NW Wright Boulevard (no work on the Roosevelt Bridge), drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks to fill in missing gaps, upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, installing pedestrian pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections, and upgrading pavement markings and lighting signalized intersections.

Cost/Completion: $12 million. Completion is expected in spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:

• One lane in either direction of SR 5/U.S. 1 from SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the new Roosevelt Bridge may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 4, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, and concrete pouring.

• One southbound lane SR 5/U.S. 1 from NW River Shores Boulevard to NW 13th Terrace will be closed around-the-clock from 7 a.m. Monday, July 31 through 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 for curb, sidewalk, and guardrail work. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

4. State Road (SR) 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing and Improvements Project, from north of SR 710/Warfield Boulevard to St. Lucie Mobile Village

Description: The project began on July 26, 2023. The project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing roadway and shoulders, widening the existing shoulders from 10 feet to 12 feet, upgrading signing and pavement markings, installing audible vibratory treatment along the centerline and edge lines of the roadway, extending the existing guardrail at selected locations to address canal hazards, regrading the existing ditch in front of St. Lucie Mobile Village, and replacing the existing Traffic Monitoring Site (TMS) loops.

Cost/Completion: $2,771,566.18. Completion is expected in spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:

• All lanes are open. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

5. SR 15/U.S. 98 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 12.333-mile project is anticipated to begin on August 4, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, widening the roadway shoulders to 12 feet (7 feet paved and 5 feet unpaved), and installing new pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $20.8 Million. Completion is expected in late 2024.

Traffic Impacts:

• All lanes are open. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Open House Information:

• In-Person Construction Open House: Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Elisabeth Lahti Library, located at 15200 SW Adams Avenue, Indiantown, FL 34956. Use of the Library meeting rooms does not imply Library endorsement of the aims, policies, or activities of any group using the room.

• Virtual Public Meeting: Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/442bhUL or dial +1 (631) 992-3221, Access Code: 326-855-785 to join the meeting.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

6. Kings Highway Widening Project, from South of State Road 70 to North of the I-95 Overpass

Description: Kings Highway / State Road 713 is being widened from south of State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass in the City of Ft. Pierce and unincorporated St. Lucie County. The improvements on this 3.417-mile project include: reconstructing the existing two-lane undivided Kings Highway into a newly constructed four‐lane divided roadway, relocating Canal No. 40 and Canal No. 32E to accommodate widening to the west, realigning Kings Highway at the intersection with Okeechobee Road which will improve the existing connection with the Turnpike, replacing existing culverts/swales and installing a closed drainage system and retention ponds, installing a new highway lighting system, and upgrading signalization with vehicle detection devices and ITS cameras.

Cost/Completion: $45.2 million. Completion is expected in summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The speed limit on Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road / State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass has been temporarily reduced from 50 MPH to 40 MPH. This speed limit reduction will be in place through the end of the project.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway may be intermittently closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through summer 2023 for roadway work. Two-way traffic will be maintained by a flag crew. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, maintaining two-way traffic at all times.

• Northbound Kings Highway at the Orange Avenue intersection is reduced to one lane in each direction through summer 2023, temporarily removing the designated turning lanes, to facilitate roadway reconstruction.

• Traffic on Kings Highway between the State Road 70/Okeechobee Road intersection and to just past the I-95 overpass was shifted to the newly constructed lanes, to allow for median construction through summer 2023. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 overpass may be shifted to the inside or outside lane, Monday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through summer 2023 for roadway work.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed intermittently Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for roadway work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed nightly Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance of traffic control work.

• One lane in either direction of Orange Avenue from just west of Kings Highway to just east of Kings Highway may be closed nightly Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

• Beginning Sunday, July 23, Orange Avenue at Kings Highway and the northbound and southbound off-ramps to westbound Orange Avenue, may be closed nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Thursday, Aug. 10, for traffic shift operations.

Detour Information:

o Westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via S Jenkins Road, Graham Road, Kings Highway, Picos Road, and S Rock Road to Orange Avenue.

o Eastbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via Rock Road, Picos Road, Kings Highway, Graham Road, and S Jenkins Road to Orange Avenue.

o I-95 to westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured to the eastbound Orange Avenue off-ramps and directed to follow detour signage.

o Once the traffic shift is completed, one outside lane of traffic in each direction of Kings Highway will be open on the new roadway. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

7. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Boulevard, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179. Completion is expected summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• Advanced Notice: Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, SW Liberty Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, for drainage pipe installation across the roadway. Monday, Aug. 14 through Friday, Aug. 18 will be used as contingency dates if needed. Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to eastbound SW Liberty Avenue will be detoured via westbound SW Alcantarra Boulevard to southbound SW Pisano Street to eastbound SW Liberty Avenue. Eastbound SW Liberty Avenue motorists will be detoured via northbound SW Pisano Avenue and eastbound SW Alcantarra Boulevard to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard through Winter 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

• Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

• One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

8. St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project, from Commerce Center Drive to Peacock Boulevard

Description: This 1.814-mile widening project began on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 20-R75. Project improvements include constructing a new 3-lane eastbound bridge over I-95, separated 10-feet from the existing bridge; widening St. Lucie West Boulevard to accommodate two (2) eastbound and westbound travel lanes, with a third eastbound lane between the I-95 southbound and northbound ramps, two (2) eastbound left turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp, two (2) westbound right turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp; reconstructing/widening the I-95 ramps; connecting the existing St. Lucie West Boulevard roadway to the new eastbound bridge from the east and west directions; constructing 7-foot buffered bike lanes/paved shoulder and 5-foot to 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway; constructing a 22-foot to 40-foot lane-line to lane-line curbed median with curb and gutter; installing fencing retrofits on the north side of the existing bridge, and new railing on the eastbound bridge; and, installing new traffic signals with enhanced synchronization and timing at I-95 ramps.

Cost/Completion: $15,518,729. Completion is expected fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard from the I-95 northbound off-ramp intersection to Peacock Boulevard was shifted 3-feet to the north to facilitate roadway construction through August 2023.

• Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to southbound I-95 traffic is shifted to the newly paved temporary on-ramp through August 2023 to facilitate roadway construction.

• Eastbound and westbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of I-95 near the southbound entrance and exit ramps is shifted to the north through July 2023.

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of the I-95 northbound entrance and exit ramps will be shifted to the south through Aug. 2023.

• The bike lane and shoulder along eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard are closed through summer 2023. The asphalt pathway along westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be used by bicycles.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was shifted to the inside (left) lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to facilitate roadway construction operations through Aug. 2023. The free-flowing right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was eliminated. A new right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was added, and motorists will stop at the signal before turning onto the ramp.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard was shifted to the outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction operations through Aug. 2023.

• Traffic on the southbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is shifted to the outside (right) lane to facilitate roadway construction activities through Aug. 2023.

• Intermittent shoulder closures may occur Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work at the following locations:

o Northbound and southbound I-95 mainline from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass

o All I-95 entrance and exit ramps at St. Lucie West Boulevard

o Eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard from Champions Way to SW Peacock Boulevard

• One lane in either direction of St. Lucie West Boulevard between Champions Way and SW Peacock Boulevard may be intermittently closed nightly Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for bridge work and deliveries.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for bridge work and material deliveries. No more than one lane will be closed at a time in either direction of I-95.

• Two southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 from one mile south to one mile north of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass may be intermittently closed Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge work.

• Two southbound lanes of I-95 from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass will be closed nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, July 24 through Tuesday, Aug. 25 for barrier wall removal.

• Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard at Commerce Centre Drive, will be closed to traffic overnight, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 3 for roadway paving operations. Sunday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Aug. 10 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Detour Information:

o Motorists will be detoured via Commerce Centre Drive, Crosstown Parkway, the I-95 northbound on-ramp from Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120) to St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121).

• Beginning Sunday, July 23, 2023, eastbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard at Commerce Centre Drive will be shifted to the new eastbound bridge, to allow for westbound bridge construction activities through Fall 2023. Please see flyer attached for more information.

o One eastbound lane of traffic will be open on the new eastbound bridge.

o One westbound lane of traffic will be open on the existing westbound bridge.

o Note, if the traffic shift does not occur Sunday, July 23 it’s expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 11. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

9. State Road 716/Port St. Lucie Boulevard Over Long Creek & N. Fork of the St. Lucie River Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Description: This 0.3-mile bridge rehabilitation project began on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. Project improvements include removing the existing deteriorated east and west seawalls (concrete caps and steel sheet piles) and replacing with rubble riprap slope protection and repairing the existing spalls in the concrete piles and concrete beams at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $1,436,682. Completion is expected winter 2022.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

10. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Gatlin Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This 1.4-mile roadway improvements project began on Friday, June 10, 2022. Project improvements include widening southbound I-95 to provide a 12-foot auxiliary lane and a 12-foot shoulder (10-feet paved); widening I-95 southbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp for the addition of a right-turn lane and a left-turn lane; widening the inside of the I-95 northbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp to provide three (3) left-turn lanes; widening eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard to provide three 15-foot left-turn lanes; modifying drainage to an open system with dry ponds; installing one cantilever sign structure at the southbound I-95 off-ramp; and adding new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $4,627,785.77. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, for roadway work.

• The outside or inside ramp lane of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, for roadway work.

• The outside shoulder of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramp is closed around-the-clock through Aug. 2023 to facilitate roadway work.

• One westbound outside lane of Gatlin Boulevard from just west of the I-95 northbound on-ramp entrance to just east of the overpass is closed around-the-clock through Aug. 2023, for roadway work.

• One lane in each direction of Gatlin Boulevard from just east and west of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Gatlin Boulevard may be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, for clearing and grubbing, and sidewalk work. During this time, sections of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place.

• One southbound lane of I-95 from just before and at the off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, through Aug. 2023, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for sign installation. Traffic on the outside lane will be temporarily shifted to the left during the lane closure. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists.

• The SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, July 16 through Monday, July 31 for milling and resurfacing work. Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 will be used as contingency nights if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114), SW Becker Road, and Port St. Lucie Boulevard to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

• The SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, July 16 through Monday, July 31 for milling and resurfacing work. Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 will be used as contingency nights if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120), Crosstown Parkway, and SW Village Parkway to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

11. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Midway Road Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began on November 10, 2022. The project improvements consist of adding a second left-turn lane to both the SR 9/I-95 northbound and southbound off-ramps at Midway Road (Exit 126); widening and repaving the existing SR 9/I-95 off-ramps; upgrading traffic signals with new mast arm poles and improving signalization timing and alignment; implementing Wrong Way Driving Countermeasure Systems; and upgrading existing highway lighting along with implementation of new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp at Midway Road (Exit 126) will be closed to traffic overnight, 8 p.m., until 6:30 a.m., Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31 for Wrong Way Vehicle Detection testing and milling and resurfacing of the roadway. Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 will be used as contingency nights if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via northbound SR 9/I-95 to Okeechobee Road (Exit 129), Okeechobee Road, South Jenkins Road, Edwards Road, and Selvitz Road to Midway Road.

• The SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp at Midway Road (Exit 126) will be closed to traffic overnight, 8 p.m., until 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 for Wrong Way Vehicle Detection testing and milling and resurfacing of the roadway. Thursday, Aug. 3 will be used as a contingency night if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via northbound SR 9/I-95 to Okeechobee Road (Exit 129), Okeechobee Road, South Jenkins Road, Edwards Road, and Selvitz Road to Midway Road.

• Advanced Notice: The SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp at Midway Road (Exit 126) will be closed to traffic overnight, 8 p.m., until 6:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 and Monday, Aug. 7 for Wrong Way Vehicle Detection testing and milling and resurfacing of the roadway. Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 will be used as contingency nights if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via northbound SR 9/I-95 to Okeechobee Road (Exit 129), Okeechobee Road, South Jenkins Road, Edwards Road, and Selvitz Road to Midway Road.

• Advanced Notice: The SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp at Midway Road (Exit 126) will be closed to traffic overnight, 8 p.m., until 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 for Wrong Way Vehicle Detection testing and milling and resurfacing of the roadway. Thursday, Aug. 10 will be used as a contingency night if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via northbound SR 9/I-95 to Okeechobee Road (Exit 129), Okeechobee Road, South Jenkins Road, Edwards Road, and Selvitz Road to Midway Road. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

12. State Road 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This project began on April 17, 2023. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; installing 6-foot buffered bicycle lanes; upgrading pedestrian lighting at the intersection of Juanita Avenue and St. Lucie Boulevard; upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; upgrading guardrail connections to the existing bridge railings; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2023.

Traffic Impacts:

• Up to one northbound lane at Juanita Avenue and St Lucie Boulevard may be closed 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, Aug. 11 for lighting work and sign installation.

• Up to one southbound lane at Juanita Avenue and St Lucie Boulevard may be closed 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, Aug. 11 for lighting work.

• Up to one northbound lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 11, for Manhole/ utility adjustments.

• Up to one southbound lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 11, for manhole/utility adjustments.

• Up to one northbound lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Sunday July 9 through Sunday, July 30, for milling and resurfacing.

• Up to one southbound lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Sunday July 9 through Sunday, July 30, for milling and resurfacing. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

13. State Road A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR-5/US-1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel; installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge; installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR-A1A; constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway; building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure; constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad; extending Juanita Avenue from SR-5/US-1 to Old Dixie Highway; and connecting SR-5/US-1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2027.

Traffic Impacts:

• One northbound lane of Old Dixie Highway between SR A1A and Shimenok Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, Aug. 11, for temporary roadway widening work. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists.

• One southbound lane of Old Dixie Highway from approximately 100 feet north of SR A1A to Shimenok Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, Aug. 11, for road widening activities, drainage, East Coast Greenway path, and curb and gutter work.

• The eastbound shoulder of SR A1A from just east to 2,000 feet from the existing bridge on North Causeway Island will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, Aug. 11, for sheet wall installation work and Park Lane Road construction.

• One lane in either direction of the SR A1A North Causeway Bridge will be intermittently closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, Aug. 11, for routine maintenance. One lane will be closed at a time. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

14. State Road 9/I-95 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements Project, from South of Gatlin Boulevard to South of St. Lucie West Boulevard

Description: The resurfacing and safety improvements project is anticipated to begin on June 16, 2023. The project improvements consist of extending the SR-9/I-95 northbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from Gatlin Boulevard and the SR-9/I-95 southbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from St. Lucie West Boulevard, installing a Dynamic Message Sign along SR-9/I-95 northbound south of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide real time messages to motorists, installing LED roadway lighting on SR-9/I-95 between Gatlin Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway, upgrading interchange signage, resurfacing SR-9/I-95 and correcting cross-slopes, and installing a Dynamic Curve Warning System north of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide a warning to motorists of excessive speed and wet pavement conditions.

Cost/Completion: $9.9 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2024.

Traffic Impacts:

• The shoulder of the I-95 northbound on-ramp from Gatlin Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 24 through 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, for ramp shoulder reconstruction and widening work.

• One northbound lane of I-95 from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, July 23 through Sunday, Oct. 1, for minor widening work.

• Two northbound lanes of I-95 from south of Gatlin Boulevard to St. Lucie West Boulevard may be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, July 23 through Sunday, Oct. 1, for minor widening work.

• The southbound I-95 right shoulder from south of the C-24 Canal Bridge to north of the I-95 southbound off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Thursday, Aug. 31, for sign installation, lighting, and ITS work.

• The northbound I-95 right shoulder from south of the C-24 Canal Bridge to north of the I-95 southbound off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 20 through Thursday, Aug. 31, for sign installation, lighting, and ITS work. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

15. Savannas Preserve State Park SUN Trail Improvements Project, from Walton Road to Kitterman Road

Description: The SUN Trail improvements project began July 26, 2023. Project improvements consist of constructing approximately 6.8 miles of accessible multi-use trail featuring a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with boardwalk sections.

Cost/Completion: $10.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2025.

Traffic Impacts:

• All lanes are open. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

16. State Road A1A and SR 5/U.S. 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/U.S. 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The northbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed around-the-clock through July 2023, for drainage and other construction activity work.

• The northbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Aug. 2023, for sod installation work. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

• The northbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, for deliveries and widening activities. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

• The southbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 a.m. through Aug. 2023, for drainage structure installation work and road construction work.

• The southbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be intermittently closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, for deliveries. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

• The southbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 2023, for roadway widening activities. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

• The outside southbound lane of SR 5/U.S. 1 from 10th Street to 8th Street and the SR 5/U.S. 1 access onto westbound 8th Street will be closed around-the-clock through 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, for drainage work and construction of a dedicated right-turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/U.S. 1 and 8th Street. Motorists on SR 5/U.S. 1 can make a right turn onto westbound 8th Street at the traffic signal. One southbound SR 5/U.S.1 through lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Access to properties will be maintained. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

17. State Road 510/Wabasso Beach Road Bridge Railing Safety Improvements Project

Description: This bridge railing safety improvements project began March 31, 2023. The project improvements consist of installing pedestrian/bicycle railing on the north and south sides of the existing SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road bridge.

Cost/Completion: $1.4 million. Completion anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• One eastbound lane of SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road from the east side of the bridge to the west side of the bridge will be closed nightly Monday through Thursday, through August 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to replace the pedestrian/bicycle bridge railing. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

18. State Road 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction is anticipated to begin by fall 2023. The project improvements consist of replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million. Completion anticipated summer 2028.

Traffic Impacts:

• All lanes are open. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

19. CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C (Bridge No. 884024) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: Construction began June 5, 2023. Project improvements consist of replacing the existing two-lane bridge (No. 884024) over Lateral Canal C, dredging Lateral Canal C to accommodate new bridge construction, installing guardrail to shield the canal hazards, and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $6.9 million. Anticipated completion spring 2024.

Traffic Impacts:

• Eastbound and westbound CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C Bridge No. 884024 from west of 74th Avenue to east of Lateral Canal C is closed around-the-clock through spring 2024, for bridge replacement work.

Detour Information:

o Eastbound CR 612/8th Street motorists will be detoured via 82nd Avenue, 16th Street and 66th Avenue to CR 612/8th Street.

o Westbound CR 612/8th Street motorists will be detoured via 66th Avenue, 16th Street and 82nd Avenue to CR 612/8th Street.

o Northbound 74th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 4th Street, 66th Avenue and 16th Street to 74th Avenue.

o Southbound 74th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 16th Street, 66th Avenue and 4th Street to 74th Avenue. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

20. State Road (SR) 9/I-95 at County Road (CR) 606/Oslo Road New Interchange and CR 606/Oslo Road Widening Project

Description: The project is anticipated to begin in August 2023. In partnership with Indian River County, FDOT is pleased to announce the construction of the new interchange at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road and CR 606/Oslo Road improvements. Additionally, CR 606/Oslo Road will have capacity improvements to four lanes from west of SR 9/I-95 to 58th Avenue per Indian River County Resolution Nos. 2017-022 and 2017-023. Project improvements consist of constructing a new interchange with partial cloverleaf ramps at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road, widening CR 606/Oslo Road from two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway from west of SR 9/I-95 to SW 58th Avenue, installing interchange ramp lighting, replacing the existing CR 606/Oslo Road bridge over SR 9/I-95, installing a new signalized intersection at CR 606/Oslo Road and 66th Avenue SW, installing intersection lighting at 74th Avenue, 66th Avenue and 58th Avenue, realigning 82nd Avenue at CR 606/Oslo Road, eliminating the 86th Avenue connection to CR 606/Oslo Road, constructing 13th Street SW to connect 86th Avenue SW and 90th Avenue, extending the south limit the existing noise wall on SR 9/I-95, replacing Indian River County sanitary, water and raw water mains, upgrading signing, signalization, intersection lighting, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks, installing a closed drainage system and constructing three drainage ponds.

Cost/Completion: $95.78 million. Anticipated completion in summer 2027.

Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House: A Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

• Virtual Public Meeting will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/42GSkGG or dial (631) 992-3221, Access Code: 714-587-297 to join the meeting. A brief presentation followed by questions and comments will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please note questions and comments may be submitted via the online chat for the project team to address directly.

• In-Person Construction Open House will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Intergenerational Recreation Center, located at 1590 9th Street SW, Room 112A, Vero Beach, FL 32962. This meeting will have an informal open house format, with project representatives available to answer questions and address comments at any time during the meeting. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

21. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 0.721-Mile project is anticipated to begin August 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing new sidewalks in areas where they are currently missing, installing bike lanes throughout the project limits, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.84 million/Spring 2024

A Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

• Virtual Public Meeting: Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/3O6p9bt or dial +1 (415) 655-0052, Access Code: 814-414-631to join the meeting. A brief presentation followed by questions and comments will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Note questions and comments may be submitted via the online chat for the project team to address directly.

• In-Person Construction Open House: Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Vero Beach City Hall, Council Chambers, located at 1053 20th Place, FL 32960. This meeting will have an informal open house format, with project representatives available to answer questions and address comments at any time during the meeting. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

HOBE SOUND

Southbound U.S. 1 between County Line Rd and Olympus Ave, in Hobe Sound, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work replacing power pole. For more information, contact Jason Miller at 561-840-3015.

PALM CITY

Eastbound SR 714 between SW Mapp Road and SW Cornell Avenue, in Palm City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed, for FP&L pole maintenance operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound SR 714 between SW Mapp Road and SW Cornell Avenue, in Palm City 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed, for FP&L pole maintenance operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

STUART

Southbound U.S. 1 between NW Goldenrod Road and NW River Shores Boulevard, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound U.S. 1 between NW Goldenrod Road and NW River Shores Boulevard, in Stuart, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound SR A1A between Nettles Boulevard and Pepper Lane, in Stuart, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 over the New Roosevelt Bridge, in Stuart, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 6 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

Northbound and southbound Old Dixie Highway over the Old Roosevelt Bridge, in Stuart, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 14 through Friday, Aug. 18, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

Northbound and southbound Kanner Highway between SW Bridge Road and SW 96th Street, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for signalization installation. For more information, contact Travis Yates at 954-214-6367.

Northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway between SW Appaloosa Street and SW Linden Street, in Stuart, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 24 through Thursday, Aug. 31, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for driveway/roadway connection removal. During this time, sections of the sidewalk will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place. For more information, contact Victoria Perez at 561-791-1953.

BRIGHTLINE

Jensen Beach – Riverview Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Drive. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Skyline Drive. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Dixie Highway. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Highway. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Alice Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice Street. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – NW Fern Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern Street. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – West of SE Dixie Highway/A1A between SE Decker Avenue and SE Monterey Road. Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

CITY OF PORT ST. LUCIE

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Savanna Club Boulevard and Westmoreland Boulevard, in the City of Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4, up to 2 of 6 lanes and/or turn lanes closed intermittently for median excavation and irrigation installation for landscaping work. For more information, contact Contractor: Lisandro Iglesias at (786)519-5807, or CEI Marcelo Dimitriou at 772-979-0082.

FORT PIERCE

Westbound Orange Avenue between 25th Street and 32nd Street, in Fort Pierce, around-the-clock beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, July 31 through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for water main replacement and directional boring work. The work is being performed in sections through the project corridor. Only one section will be closed at a time. For more information, contact John Biggs at 772-466-1600 ext. 3474.

Northbound and southbound of U.S. 1 at Delaware Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9:30 a.m. to 9:35 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, all lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Jason Mittler at 772-475-7343.

TRADITION

Eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard between Village Parkway and Savona Boulevard and northbound and southbound at the intersections of Village Parkway, Brescia Street, Savage Boulevard, Import Drive, Rosser Boulevard and Savona Boulevard, in Tradition, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4, up to 2 of 6 lanes closed, for intersection work. For more information, please contact Jerry Stine at 772-577-9765.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH

Northbound and southbound SR 5 between Grand Harbor Boulevard and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 61st Place and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p. Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4,1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 57th Street and Antilles Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 65th Street and 69th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound Beachland Boulevard between Flamingo Drive and Indian River Drive E, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

