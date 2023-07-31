Grand Opening for IRSC School of Nursing Set for August 8

Fort Pierce - Monday July 31, 2023: A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Indian River State College School of Nursing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, at 10 a.m. at the IRSC Pruitt Campus at 500 N.W. California Blvd.

The event is open to the public and will feature remarks, a ribbon-cutting photo opportunity and tours and demonstrations in the nearly 12,000-square-foot high-fidelity simulation center, an 11-bed simulated nursing unit replete with a surgical suite, labor and delivery rooms, pediatric rooms, medical/surgical rooms, emergency room/ICU room, nursing stations, home-health suite and more.

The event site, Building G, is one of two buildings—more than 50,521 square feet in total—repurposed into high-tech nursing classrooms and simulated clinical settings. Students will begin the Fall 2023 semester in these immersive learning environments.

“Nurses are the backbone of healthcare,” said IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. “In December 2021, in response to the critical need for more nurses in Florida, we announced our intent to double the number of graduates from our Nursing programs. We are well on our way with the opening of this best-in-class facility, and I look forward to celebrating with all who shared our vision and helped make this project a reality.”

The IRSC School of Nursing offers students multiple pathways to pursue careers in nursing. Programs include Home Health Aide, Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.), Licensed Practical Nurse (L.P.N.), Registered Nurse (A.D.N.), and Bachelor of Science Nursing (R.N. to B.S.N.).

Those interested in joining IRSC at the School of Nursing Grand Opening event should R.S.V.P. to Nina Jewett, Pruitt Campus Coordinator, at 772-336-6210 or njewett@irsc.edu by Thursday, August 3.