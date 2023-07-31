MCSO: Jerry Sneed and Furman Orr Charged With Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Martin County - Monday July 31, 2023: Martin County Sheriff's (MCSO) Special Investigations detectives have arrested Jerry Sneed and Furman Orr on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Sneed and Orr are both former Martin County residents.

A release from MCSO states that the pair "traveled to Martin County to distribute large quantities of methamphetamines after making deals with undercover detectives."

Detectives found the methamphetamine in Sneed’s truck. It was packed into a cooler with beer and soda they had been drinking during their road trip.

Sneed and Orr were arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail.