Okeechobee County Sheriff Reports Death of Inmate Helen Dykes

Okeechobee County - Monday July 31, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office reports that 48-year-old Helen Dyke has died while in custody following what the Sheriff's Office says was an attempt to take her own life.

According to a release from the OCSO, during an inmate check on Sunday morning at the Okeechobee County Detention Facility Dykes was found in a severe state of distress.

Life-saving attempts were made by detention deputies, including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AEF). However, those effort failed and she was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The medical examiner was called in, and the case will remain open until the ME determines the cause of death.

Dykes was awaiting trial on a charge of possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon.