Oxbow Partners with IRCS to Bring Nature Home to Youngsters Thursday August 3

Port St. Lucie - Monday July 31, 2023: The Oxbow Eco-Center, in partnership with the Indian River State College Pruitt Campus Library, is hosting a free, nature-play workshop based on Oxbow’s popular ‘Little Acorns’ toddler programs on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Designed for early childhood educators, homeschool leaders, parents and adult caregivers of pre-K children, participants will learn the science behind nature play and the benefits of outdoor learning. A complete activity and curriculum guide will be provided to attendees. Discover the world of nature play, boost your child’s imagination and learn to be safe and comfortable while playing outdoors.

The free workshop will be held in the Veteran's Center of Excellence Auditorium at the Pruitt Campus of Indian River State College, 500 NW California Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Pre-registration is required at https://irsc.libguides.com/littleacorns. Contact Sara Johnson at sjohnso2@irsc.edu or 772-336-6382 for more information.

Located at 5400 NE St. James Drive in Port St. Lucie, the Oxbow Eco-Center is an environmental learning center and a 225-acre nature preserve and is home to the Environmental Education and Community Outreach Division of St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department. More information about the Oxbow Eco-Center can be found at www.oxboweco.com.