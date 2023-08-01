Arraignment for Trump on the Superseding Indictment Set for August 10 in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 1, 2023: Former President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta will be arraigned on August 10th in Fort Pierce on the additional charges contained in a superseding indictment filed last week, on July 27, by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

A "PAPERLESS Order" was issued Tuesday and signed by Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres. The arraignment will take place before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard at 10 a.m. in the Fort Pierce Federal Courthouse.

PACER

The new allegations add fresh detail to the felony charges Smith has already filed against Trump. Smith has also added a new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. De Oliveira made his first federal court appearance in Miami on Monday.

The former President is alleged to have schemed with De Oliveira and Nauta to delete footage from his Florida estate video cameras that showed boxes of classified documents being moved in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of those classified documents.

Trump is now accused of trying to (1) “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence" and of (2) "inducing another person to do so." A third count also accuses Trump of willfully retaining national defense information related to a presentation about military activity in another country.

The ex-president was indicted last month on 38 counts related to the possession and refusal to return classified documents. The charges include allegations of retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes. Trump has pleaded not guilty to those charges.