Dr. Terri Graham Named IRSC Chastain Campus President

Stuart - Tuesday August 1, 2023: Dr. Terri A. Graham has added the role of Chastain Campus President to her responsibilities as an Indian River State College (IRSC) administrator.

Graham joined IRSC in August 2022 as Campus President for the College’s Mueller Campus in Vero Beach. She has since strengthened IRSC’s community presence, increased college enrollment and developed partnerships supporting student engagement and success. She maintains that position while also actively and visibly representing the College in Martin County.

“It’s an exciting time for IRSC and Martin County,” said Campus President Dr. Terri A. Graham. “Our Promise Program has made college going more accessible, our Clark Advanced Learning Center is embarking on its 20th year, and next week we dedicate Indiantown High School, our second public charter high school serving the county. I couldn’t be more proud to represent the College here.”

In her expanded role, Graham oversees operations and management of College staff, programs, curriculum, activities and resources in Indian River and Martin counties. Through collaborative relationships with individuals, businesses, industry, organizations, governmental entities and academic partners, she will strengthen and grow IRSC’s ability to identify and respond quickly to both communities’ educational and workforce needs.

Throughout her career, Graham has served in both education and administration. Before joining IRSC, Graham held various leadership positions at Valencia College, most recently as Interim Campus President for West and Downtown campuses. Before joining Valencia College, she was Dean of the School of Academic Foundations at Seminole State College in Sanford, Florida.

Graham actively serves on civic and not-for-profit community boards. In March 2023, she was named one of Onyx Magazine’s 21 Women on the Move—influential women representing education, the arts, healthcare, media, non-profits, and businesses who continue shattering glass ceilings while positively impacting their communities and professions. She has Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Elementary Education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), an M.B.A. in Management and Marketing from Rollins College, and a Doctorate of Education in Higher Education Administration from the University of Florida.