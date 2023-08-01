FHP Wins First Place in the 2023 AAST Best Looking Cruiser Competition

Florida - Tuesday August 1, 2023: The American Association of State Troopers has named the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) car as the winner of its 2023 America's Best Looking Cruiser Competition.

Final results were tallied at noon and showed Florida Highway Patrol in the top spot with a lead of almost 39,000 votes. In second place was California Highway Patrol, followed by Nevada Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police in fourth, and Kentucky State Police in fifth.

The Association announced the winner on their website yesterday, Monday July, 31.

"FHP certainly deserves to be the winner of the Best-Looking Cruiser contest! They went all out with their media platforms, law enforcement partners and engaged the citizens of Florida to all get involved," said John Bagnardi, Executive Director American Association of State Troopers. "We are very proud to have the Black and Tan on our cover."

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and FHP used a variety of strategies to engage the community in this year's competition which ultimately led to an increase in votes and a surge of teamwork felt throughout the state as different law enforcement, state agencies, media organizations, businesses, and public figures came together to raise awareness of the competition and share in the state effort to win first place.

"I am incredibly proud that the Florida Highway Patrol won first place in this year's competition," said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. "I know that the effort displayed by those pushing us toward this victory came from a deep love and respect for the patrol and its history as Florida's finest."

The FHP picture submission was taken by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost and featured a 2019 Dodge Charger at Gatorland in Orlando and featured a 15-year-old, 8.5 ft long, 180-lb female American alligator named Tamale.

“FHP was proud to have participated in this year’s American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” said Colonel Gary Howze, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “It’s gratifying to see the inclusion and enthusiasm for supporting Florida by citizens, other partners, and our FHP members.”

The 2024 AAST calendar will feature FHP on its cover and will be available on their website.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.