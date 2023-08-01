St. Lucie County Tax Collector Chris Craft Named President of the National Association of Tax Collectors and Finance Officers

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 1, 2023: St. Lucie County Tax Collector, Chris Craft has been named President of the National Association of Tax Collectors, Treasurers and Finance Officers (NACCTFO) for 2023-24.

“I have been on the NACCTFO board since 2018 and I’m honored to now serve in this position,” said Craft. “This organization prides itself on providing training and collaboration opportunities to collectors, treasurers and finance officers all over the country to better serve our neighbors.”

Established in 1954, NACCTFO is a professional organization whose objective is to promote the professional growth of its members in order to pursue and be proactive in federal legislation and regulations regarding tax collection and treasury management.

To learn more about NACCTFO visit www.nacctfo.org.