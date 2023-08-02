IRCSO: Pair Arrested on Multiple Charges; 30 Pounds of Meth, a Kilo of Cocaine Seized

IRCSO

Indian River County - Wednesday August 2, 2023: A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Vero Beach Police Department (VBPD), and the Indian River County Sheriff Office (IRCSO) teamed up last Thursday night to stop a speeding vehicle, arrest two suspects, and seize a large amount of drugs.

An FHP Trooper asked IRCSO for help in stopping a vehicle traveling recklessly at over 100 mph on State Road 60 about a mile west of I-95. During the chase, the vehicle suddenly pulled over to the side of the road and the two people got out and fled into a densly wooded area.

The FHP Trooper, multiple IRCSO deputies along with the IRCSO aviation unit, the Hawk, and the IRCSO K-9 team, along with Vero Beach Police and their K-9 unit all responded and set up a perimeter.

The FHP Trooper found 19-year-old Normanda Grenion, and the IRCSO K-9 team later tracked down 28-year-old Romario Black.

Inside the vehicle they were in authorities found 30 pounds of methamphetamine and one kilo of cocaine.

“Multiagency collaborations like this one are critical to keeping poisons out of our community and saving lives,” said IRCSO Sheriff Eric Flowers.

Romario and Grenion were each charged with multiple felony violations including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession, and trafficking in controlled substances.

Both were confined at the Indian River County Jail. Romario has a $226,000 bond and Grenion has a $57,500 bond.