St. Lucie County Clerk Encourages Citizens to Claim Over $86k in Unclaimed Funds

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 2, 2023: St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller Michelle R. Miller is urging citizens and businesses to check if they are owed a share of the $86,770.60 in unclaimed checks. The list, which includes about 200 individuals entitled to restitution payments and bonds, presents an opportunity for residents to retrieve funds that rightfully belong to them.

The unclaimed checks range from small amounts, even pennies, to substantial sums of up to $5,000. Clerk Miller emphasizes the significance of every dollar and encourages individuals to visit the official website of the Clerk's office to determine whether their name or company is among those owed money.

"We want to ensure that every citizen has an opportunity to claim what is rightfully theirs," stated Clerk Miller. "By taking a few moments to visit our website, individuals can discover funds that could potentially make a difference in their lives."

To check if you have unclaimed funds, please visit the St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller's official website at stlucieclerk.com/unclaimed. The website provides a user-friendly interface where individuals can search for their name or business to determine if they are among the rightful recipients of the unclaimed funds.

For further inquiries or assistance, contact the St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller's office at (772) 462-6900 or visit stlucieclerk.gov.

ABOUT THE CLERK’S OFFICE:

The Florida Constitution established the Clerk of the Circuit Court as a public trustee, responsible for safeguarding public records and public funds. Clerk Michelle R. Miller is directly elected by and accountable to St. Lucie County residents. In addition to the roles of Clerk of the Circuit Court, County Recorder, and Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, the Clerk is the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Auditor for St. Lucie County.