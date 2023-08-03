FLHSMV: August Child Safety Awareness Campaign

Florida - Thursday August 3, 2023: As Florida students head back to school, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and our safety partners throughout the state are working to educate and engage Florida’s parents, caregivers, and motorists on the importance of safe driving with and around children through FLHSMV’s Child Safety Awareness Month campaign.

In 2022, there were a total of 119,903 children ages 0 to 17 involved in a crash in Florida as either a passenger, driver, or pedestrian, resulting in 1,220 serious bodily injuries and 156 fatalities. As children travel to and from school, motorists must ensure they arrive safely by obeying school-zone speed limits, remaining attentive around child pedestrians and bicyclists, and properly stopping for school buses. In 2022, there were 3,000 school bus crashes in Florida.

“Awareness of behaviors that impact a child’s safety should not just be recognized one month a year,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “It is up to us all to make sure that children, parents, and the community are educated and vigilant in ensuring that safety practices are in place and enforced daily.”

In 2022, almost 30% of child passengers killed in vehicle crashes in Florida were not wearing any type of restraint. A seat belt or child restraint is a vehicle’s most important safety feature, but it only works if they are used and used correctly, every time. Florida law requires the use of seat belts or child restraint devices by drivers of motor vehicles, all front-seat passengers, and all children under 18 riding in a vehicle. Florida law also requires children ages 5 and under to be secured properly in a crash-tested, federally approved child restraint device.

"Safety is always a priority, and when it comes to our kids, the best way to teach them safety is to practice it," said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II. "Kids learn from watching those around them, and when they observe a parent or loved one engaging in safe practices, they are more likely to do the same."

As of January 1, 2021, the penalties for failing to stop a school bus and passing a stopped school bus on the side where children enter, and exit doubled. It is imperative that all motorists properly stop for school buses so all of Florida’s children can arrive at school or home safely.

Using a wireless communications device in a handheld manner while driving in a designated school crossing, school zone, or active work zone area is against the law and extremely dangerous.

FLHSMV’s Back-to-School Safety Checklist:



Secure their future – buckle up and choose the right seat.

Seat belts save lives. All drivers must use them, including front-right passengers and anyone under 18; FLHSMV strongly recommends seat belt usage for all ages.

The best car seat is the one that fits your child’s size, is correctly installed, works well in your car, and is used appropriately every time you drive.

Be sure to read the seat’s instruction manual and the portion of your vehicle’s owner manual when installing a car seat in your vehicle.

Remember to check for car seat and booster seat recalls and sign up to receive any potential alerts in the future.

Stop for school buses and slowdown in school zones.

DRIVERS:

- Be alert and watch for children, especially near schools, bus stops, buses, and parking lots.

- Pay extra attention to the lower speed limits in school zones.

- Only drive or park in authorized areas to drop off or pick up children at school.

- Check for kids and pets.

- Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle. Florida temperatures are hot and will rapidly increase in minutes, even if parked in the shade or with a window cracked.

PEDESTRIANS:

- Move safely together – look out before you step out.

- Always walk on the sidewalk if there is one. If no sidewalks are present, walk against the traffic direction so you can see oncoming vehicles.

- Cross the roadway at designated crosswalks, at corners, and watch for traffic when crossing the street.

- Never text or look at your phone when crossing the street.

- Pay attention. Avoid headphones so that you can hear the traffic and pedestrians around you.

For additional safety tips and data related to child safety, visit the FLHSMV Child Safety webpage at: https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/child-safety/https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/child-safety/.