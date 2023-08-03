IRSC Instructional Design Facilitator Dr. Leigh Clay Honored with Exemplary Course Award

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 3, 2023: Dr. Leigh Clay, Training and Instructional Design Facilitator at Indian River State College, has been recognized with an Exemplary Course Program (ECP) Award. The award, presented by education technology company, Anthology, recognizes faculty and course designers from schools, colleges and universities around the world who develop engaging and innovative courses that represent the best in technology and learning.

Dr. Clay was selected for this honor for her course, CCJ1600: Deviant Behavior, an Open Educational Resources (OER) course in the Criminal Justice Department. Dr. Clay originally designed the course in 2017 and revamped it in 2022. “Students are assigned OER material and assessments that relate to real-world issues,” Dr. Clay said. “They are also tasked with creating video, presentations, and infographics which allow them to condense crucial information and become visual storytellers.”

According to Anthology, ECP Award winners demonstrate excellence in four areas:



Course Design—the elements of structural design, learning objectives and strategies.

Interaction and Collaboration—the level of engagement offered by the course.

Assessment—the evaluation of student work toward achieving learning outcomes.

Learner Support—resources that are made available to students.

“These educators represent some of the very best when it comes to developing courses that engage learners and drive student success,” said Jim Brigadier, President of Global Markets at Anthology. “We’re proud of Exemplary Course Program Award winners and thank them for their commitment to engaging students and helping them achieve their goals.”