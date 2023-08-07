Fort Lauderdale Airport Terminal One Partially Evacuated Sunday During Security Investigation

Ft. Lauderdale - Monday August 7, 2023: Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area at a terminal of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday because of a security-related law enforcement investigation, officials said.

The section of Terminal 1 was closed for about an hour until the all-clear was given for it to be reopened and airport operations returned to normal.

Officials didn't immediately say what prompted the evacuation.

The roadway leading to the upper-level section of the terminal had also been closed because of the investigation, airport officials said on social media. Officials had encouraged passengers traveling through that area to check with their airlines about the status of their flights and to get dropped off at the lower level.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is Florida's third-busiest airport, behind airports in Orlando and Miami.