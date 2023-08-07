PSLPD: Reckless Driver Arrested After Doing Donuts on St. Lucie West Blvd.

Port St. Lucie - Monday August 7, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Saturday arrested a 25-year old driver after he was seen doing donuts in the middle of Saint Lucie West Blvd.

The driver was immediately taken into custody in a nearby parking lot and his vehicle was towed from the scene. He was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail on charges of reckless driving and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. His name was not released.